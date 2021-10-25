VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Exclusive

Sisulu’s decision irrational – court

By Kabelo Khumalo
( In the pic - Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu during the Social Protection, Community and Human Development Cluster Media briefing chaired by Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini via link up from Tshedimosetso House to Imbizo Media Centre, Cape Town, 15/02/2015. Siyasanga Mbambani/DoC.

Johannesburg – The fight over the control of Umgeni Water, KwaZulu-Natal’s largest supplier of bulk potable water, took another twist on Thursday after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court set aside the decision by erstwhile minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu to disband the board of the entity last year.

Sisulu dissolved the board on July 31, arguing its members had been appointed irregularly by her predecessor, Gugile Nkwinti, who extended their term by four years in May 2019.

At the heart of Sisulu’s argument was that Nkwinti did not seek cabinet approval before appointing the board.

Authors


,

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.