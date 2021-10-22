Sino ‘Mr Jola’ Msolo taking up space in Amapiano genre

Johannesburg- There’s no doubt that Sino Msolo is taking up space in the amapiano genre.

The Jola hitmaker sat down with Sunday World to share his journey into the music industry and how he merged into amapiano.

24-year-old Sinolo Msolo hails all the way from Flagstaff in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

“I grew up like any other black child not rich neither poor but had a decent upbringing. Both my parents are teachers so you can imagine the kind of setup I have at home with my three siblings.”

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma