Should parents be held accountable and punished for their children’s bad behaviour?

Johannesburg- The University of Mpumalanga’s education department reckons China’s law, which plans to hold parents responsible for their children’s misbehaviour, could just be what is needed to curb runaway waywardness that has resulted in injuries and fatalities in South Africa’s learning centres and schoolyards.

China was, this week, preparing to pass a law that would punish parents if their children misbehave.

“For similar legislative measures to work in our setting, it would require searching for and/or formulating a philosophy that would bind us all together,” said University of Mpumalanga professor of education Sechaba Mahlomaholo..

Author



Tshwarelo Mogakane