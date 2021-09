Johannesburg – As the latest unemployment figures in South Africa scales new heights, the Shoprite Group continues to create and retain jobs, with a special focus on youth.

The retailer, which is the largest private sector employer in South Africa, had 144 844 employees at the end of its 2021 financial year.

Of these, 65% are under the age of 35 and 64% are women.

Author



Sunday World