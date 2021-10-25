VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Security guard’s gruesome killing haunts family

By Sandile Motha
Victim, Loyiso Mbidana

Johannesburg- It has been an emotional roller-coaster ride for Mnyamezeli Mtolo and his family as they try to come to terms with the brutal killing of his brother allegedly at the hands of his employers in Clairwood, southeast of Durban.

Mtolo spent the better part of this week attending a court case at Durban magistrate’s court where Tyson Nagana, 32, Sagre Mariah, 49, and Romalen Govender face charges of premeditated murder and kidnapping.

On Thursday, the accused were denied bail on the grounds that they had submitted flimsy reasons, which were not convincing to the court.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mtolo said the court’s decision not to grant bail to the accused was a strong indication that justice would be served for the callous killing of his brother.

