Secret Sasol report brings to light racist e-mails shared by Eskom’s De Ruyter

Johannesburg- Eskom CEO André de Ruyter left his former employment at Sasol under a dark cloud after he and other company executives were alleged to have exchanged “inappropriate” e-mails of a racist nature that could have exposed “Sasol to immense reputational risk”.

The explosive revelations are contained in a report compiled by law firm Werksmans Attorneys, which was commissioned by then Sasol CEO David Constable as part of an investigation into allegations that his office was being undermined by De Ruyter and other executives of the company.

Constable gave Werksmans Attorneys unfettered access to Sasol servers to investigate “the share trading of certain executives”.

Sunday World can reveal that during their probe, Werkmans’ investigators – led by senior lawyer Bernard Hotz – stumbled upon racist e-mail exchanges between De Ruyter and his colleagues, in which they ridiculed the late ANC struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Author



Ngwako Malatji