REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Samke Makhoba bags a lead role on 1Magic’s Wound medical drama

By Anelisa Sibanda
Samke Makhoba bags a role as Busisiwe on 1Magic's newset medical drama

Johannesburg- Samkelo Makhoba has bagged a leading role on 1Magic’s new medical drama series.

Samkelo ‘Samke’ Makhoba has been in the industry for quite some time.

She has starred in Generations the Legacy, SABC’s 1 Rented Family as well as a bigger role on MTV Shuga.

Before studying Film and Drama, Makhoba studied Medical Bio-Sciences at the University of The Western Cape.

“I realised that I had no passion for what I was doing, it became a fact that I would have most likely killed somebody by giving out an incorrect diagnosis. I dropped out and became the black sheep of my family,” she said.

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.