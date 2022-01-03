SA must always invoke the spirit of the brave Arch

Johannesburg- The universe is always in a constant quest to balance and be in harmony with itself.

It always intervenes in areas of imbalance and disharmony. In many instances, it operates through souls and spirits that, at times, it embeds in human bodies.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was one of the chosen souls and spirits that the universe deployed in South Africa to correct the imbalance that apartheid evil forces had brought to this beautiful land.

It was not a coincidence that Tutu was born in 1931 in South Africa. This was the period when there were lots of political activities between the white Afrikaners, and whites of English descent who mainly sought to marginalize natives from the mainstream South African economy.

They sought to determine how the natives could be exploited to serve the white establishment.