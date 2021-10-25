VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
SA experienced 4 700 protests since 2016 local government polls

By Bongani Mdakane
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 3: Protesters block the Sofasonke and Klipspruit Valley intersection on July 3, 2014 in Soweto, South Africa. Residents of Nancefield hostel burned down 24 vehicles during a protest over power cuts. Residents claim they endure three-hour power cuts on a daily basis after Eskom employees downed tools on Tuesday to join the Numsa strike. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

Johannesburg- There have been at least 4 700 protests, strike actions or crowd-related public violence across South Africa since the last local government polls were held in 2016, according to data from the Institute of Security Studies’ (ISS) protest and public violence monitoring project.

Lizett e Lancaster, the manager at the crime and justice information hub at the ISS, said there was likely an undercount in their numbers because not all incidents were reported by the media and other sources.

She added that communities took to the streets over municipal service issues, policing, education and healthcare.

“Community groups mobilise only when government representatives and the relevant department or agency do not. The metros experience the most protests mainly because planning and service delivery has not been able to keep up with the rapid urbanisation patt erns in these areas,” she said.

