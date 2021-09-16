Roger De Sa thrilled to join Egypt’s coaching staff

Johannesburg – Former Orlando Pirates head coach Roger de Sa will be jetting off to Egypt to take the baton as assistant coach to his long-time friend Carlos Queiroz.
The 57-year-old confirmed to Sunday World on Thursday, he has bagged a new role with the seventh-time African champions to strengthen the national squad, in their bid to qualify for Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022.
De Sa who has good track record of mentorship vacated his position as the Cape Town All-Star coach with immediate effect after receiving an overwhelming contract offer.
