Restoring the Rainbow Nation

Johannesburg – Well-known televangelist J John tells the story of a workman who left his workplace pushing a wheelbarrow, every other day.
The security guard always stopped the workman to check what was inside the wheelbarrow.
Only to find each time a small packet full of worthless sawdust. No stolen goods.
One day the guard confronted the suspect: “I have a feeling you are stealing something, but I can’t put my finger on it. What are you stealing? “Wheelbarrows,” said the workman.
Talk about missing the wood for the trees!
Sometimes I wonder whether the politics of our country are not constantly missing the wheelbarrows for the sawdust.
For a few years now, we seem to have lost our bearings and our ambition to become a home for all South Africans.
