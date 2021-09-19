Reopening of candidates list is within the law and constitutional

Johannesburg – Initially it struck me that the DA is right to insist that the Constitutional Court could not have meant for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to give incompetent political parties a second bite at the cherry.

If you had missed the deadline for submitting your list of candidates to contest the local government elections, then tough luck.

But I was wrong.

Having read all of the legal papers in the battle between the DA and the IEC on how to interpret the court’s order that the IEC cannot postpone elections, I’m now of the view that the court didn’t aim to preclude the IEC from making a judgement call of its own about what needs to happen to ensure free and fair elections.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Eusebius McKaiser