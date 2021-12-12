Professor Tinyiko Maluleke: ‘I hope to shape TUT into a global centre of excellence’

Johannesburg – In the afternoon of the last Friday of November 2021, Mr Tilson Manyoni, the chairperson of the Council of the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), telephoned to inform me that the council had resolved to appoint me as principal and vice-chancellor of TUT.

After a long and heavy pause, I expressed my gratitude for the confidence of the TUT council in entrusting me with this great responsibility.

I am under no illusions about how challenging it is going to be to lead the leading university of technology in Africa.

But, what a privilege it is to be allowed to play a part in the ongoing transformation of this already highly esteemed institution.

I have accepted the responsibility with bold humility, but also with absolute determination.