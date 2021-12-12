REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Education

Professor Tinyiko Maluleke: ‘I hope to shape TUT into a global centre of excellence’

By Ashley Lechman
TUT graduates celebrate their achievements. / TUT

Johannesburg – In the afternoon of the last Friday of November 2021, Mr Tilson Manyoni, the chairperson of the Council of the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), telephoned to inform me that the council had resolved to appoint me as principal and vice-chancellor of TUT.

After a long and heavy pause, I expressed my gratitude for the confidence of the TUT council in entrusting me with this great responsibility.

I am under no illusions about how challenging it is going to be to lead the leading university of technology in Africa.

But, what a privilege it is to be allowed to play a part in the ongoing transformation of this already highly esteemed institution.

I have accepted the responsibility with bold humility, but also with absolute determination.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes