Police patrols needed at gang-ridden schools ahead of matric exams

Johannesburg- Fear and anxiety have gripped parents in Ezakheni township and surrounding areas under the Alfred Duma local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the 2021 matric exams.

Parents who spoke to Sunday World said police should be deployed to schools to ensure the safety of pupils who will be sitting for the exams from Wednesday October 27.

Bongekile Miya, a mother of pupil who was rescued in one of the school’s toilets in the Ezakheni township when a gang member who is also a pupil tried to rape her, said her daughter was terrified about the ordeal.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Sandile Motha