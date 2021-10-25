VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Education

Police patrols needed at gang-ridden schools ahead of matric exams

By Sandile Motha
KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has had several meetings with different stakeholders including the police to deal with school violence (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Johannesburg- Fear and anxiety have gripped parents in Ezakheni township and surrounding areas under the Alfred Duma local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the 2021 matric exams.

Parents who spoke to Sunday World said police should be deployed to schools to ensure the safety of pupils who will be sitting for the exams from Wednesday October 27.

Bongekile Miya, a mother of pupil who was rescued in one of the school’s toilets in the Ezakheni township when a gang member who is also a pupil tried to rape her, said her daughter was terrified about the ordeal.

