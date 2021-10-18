VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Phoenix poster debacle widens fractures in DA

By George Matlala
12-06-2019 NETWERK24 STEMME John Steenhuisen is die Demokaratiese Alliansie (DA) se hoofsweep in die Nasionale Vergadering van die parlement. Foto's geneem in sy kantoor in die Marks-gebou, Parlement, Kaapstad. foto: Jaco Marais

Johannesburg – The fallout over the controversial DA posters in Phoenix has triggered a succession debate in the official opposition party as the leadership of John Steenhuisen is increasingly coming under fire in a bitter battle that is threatening to tear the party into new factions.

As the local elections loom, the official opposition is reeling from the damage caused by the outrage over the posters, and some leaders have started pushing the name of Western Cape premier Alan Winde as a possible successor to Steenhuisen when the party holds an elective conference next year.

So tense have the issues around Steenhuisen’s leadership become that DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone has threatened legal action against the party’s senior councillor in Limpopo, Johann Abrie.

