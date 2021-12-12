Phaki Ximiya: Factionalism is dishonouring our comrades’ memory

Johannesburg – The road to South Africa’s freedom has been a painful one.

Sweat and blood were shed to bring us to where we are.

It is important that we always remind ourselves of this painful truth, and from time to time revisit these painful stories of our people, so that we ensure we never forget where we come from and consciously or unconsciously be used in the reversal of our struggles.

In commemoration of the Maseru Massacre of December 9 1982, vigilance is the operative word as we enter the season of conferences.

These coming conferences are definitely going to be the do or die for the ANC.