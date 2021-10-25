VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Out of order crematorium is of grave concern as Ekurhuleni runs out of burial space

By Mbalenhle Zuma

Johannesburg- As the crisis for burial space in cemeteries worsens with reported shrinking space for burial sites in cities and towns as the Covid-19 pandemic is showing no respite, residents of Ekurhuleni face another problem of gigantic proportion – the unavailability of crematoriums.

Business development manager Lucky Radebe of the B3 funeral parlour in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, decried the fact that it was taking the City of Ekurhuleni “like forever” to fix the crematoriums.

Radebe said the Lala Ngoxolo crematorium in Crystal Park, Benoni, was in a state of disrepair, with inferior and ageing cremators dating back to more than 50 years, being poorly serviced and unable to function optimally.

