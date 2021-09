Johannesburg- Natasha Nimrod is the happiest woman on earth after her six-year-old girl who has been waiting for heart surgery for three years finally underwent the much-needed treatment.

Chenille from Queenstown in Eastern Cape, who is suffering from congenital heart disease (CHD), was operated on to repair a hole in her heart and was discharged this week.

Her 40-year-old unemployed mother said her prayers had been answered.

Author



Masoka Dube