Multibillion-rand Lesotho Highlands Water project gets shot in the arm

Johannesburg- South Africa’s long-delayed multibillion-rand Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which has been hamstrung by funding pressures, this week received a shot in the arm after the African Development Bank (ADB) head honchos approved a sizeable loan for second phase of the project.

The ADB’s board of directors on Tuesday said it had approved a loan of $86.72-million (R1.3-billion) to help finance the project. The project diverts water from the Senqu River system in Lesotho to South Africa’s Gauteng.

The news will come as a relief to Gauteng businesses and citizens. Rand Water, the province’s water entity, last month warned that demand is overstripping supply in the country’s economic hub.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo