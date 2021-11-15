Motlanthe guns for candidate list

Johannesburg- In what could see many of the newly elected ANC councillors lose their jobs, ANC heavyweight Kgalema Motlanthe this week officially kick-started an appeal process against party candidates who were allegedly parachuted into ANC candidate lists.

Motlanthe’s appeal platform follows the party’s controversial councillors’ selection process that was marred by factional fights and hijacking of meetings.

In his capacity as the ANC elections committee chairperson, Motlanthe has called for formal complaints to be lodged regarding the party’s selection of candidates for the November 1 local government elections.