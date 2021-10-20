Mogoeng: An era the Constitution was tested

Johannesburg- Pastors have played a critical role in shaping the country’s political landscape.

For instance, historians of the ruling party ANC don’t forget to mention the men of the cloth in their capturing the history of the 109 years old organisation.

The organization has, at different stages of its life, been led by clerics, including its founding president, Langalibalele Dube, Inkosi Albert Luthuli and Reverend Zaccheous Mahabane.

In later years, church leaders such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Alan Boesak, Frank Chikane and Beyers Naude would leave an indelible mark in the fight against Apartheid.

Fast forward to today, the church remains an important institution in society, albeit with less influence on the country’s body politic because of the proliferation of charismatic pastors driven by money, greed and crass materialism.

The role of the church and men of the cloth in the country’s political order comes to mind when one reflects on the tenure of outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, a pastor himself.

Authors



Thomas Lethoba,



George Matlala