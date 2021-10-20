Miss SA Runner-up Zimi Mabunzi arrives to rousing homecoming in Eastern Cape

Johannesburg- Eastern Cape born Miss South Africa Runner-up Zimi Mabunzi arrived to a rousing welcome at King Phalo International Airport in East London.

A number of people came from Buffalo City Metro after the municipality announced that it will be hosting Mabunzi’s homecoming.

She was received by her mother Noluvuyo Mabunzi, flanked by the Buffalo City Mayor Xola Pakati, together with the mayors of Amathole District Municipality mayor Khanyile Maneli and Bandile Ketelo of Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality.

Author



Coceka Magubeni