Mandelas snub ANC’s renaming event to attend EFF manifesto launch

By George Matlala
Zenani Mandela is flanked by Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema during the EFF's manifesto launch last week. PICTURE: EFF

Johannesburg- The daughter of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her family snubbed an invitation from the Free State government to attend the renaming ceremony of Brandfort after her mother, forcing the event to be cancelled at the 11th hour.

Sunday World can reveal that Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, born from the marriage between Madikizela-Mandela and South Africa’s first democratic president Nelson Mandela, chose to attend the EFF manifesto launch in Johannesburg after turning down the ANC.

Madikizela-Mandela spent many years in Brandfort after she was banished by the apartheid government in 1977.

