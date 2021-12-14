Land redistribution is not just a numbers game

Johannesburg – It is ideological bankruptcy to believe that land restoration and redistribution can be done through liberal democratic institutions, processes, and systems.

The failure by the governing ANC to secure a two-thirds majority to effect changes to section 25 of the constitution to enable land expropriation without compensation manifests what South Africa’s liberal democracy is all about: a conservative system to sustain apartheid’s socio-economic patterns.

It also manifests something else: the ANC’s inability to play the system in favour of the masses it ought to represent.

The ANC has chosen, either consciously or subconsciously, to rule by the liberal book, rather than as a liberation movement.

