HPCSA execs run illicit business activities, charges Nehawu official

Johannesburg – A cold war is intensifying in the corridors of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), the regulatory body of healthcare professionals.

So bad is the situation that there are allegations of mistrust and backstabbing from officials who claim that the leadership of the council is turning a blind eye to unlawful activities in the organisation.

Last Sunday, the secretary of Nehawu at the HPCSA, Nkhensane Ditshego wrote to the president of the regulatory body Professor Simon Nemutandani to lay a complaint against HPCSA ombudsman and acting registrar Dr Munyadziwa Kwinda. Ditshego alleged that Kwinda and one of the top officials in the HPCSA council, Prof Nobelungu Julia Ngoloyi- Mekwa, are the owners of the company that charges regulatory body members a fee to provide continuing professional development activities in the healthcare sector.

Author



Bongani Mdakane