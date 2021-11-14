‘God’ tells Mogoeng to leave politics alone

Johannesburg- Dear Mogoeng Thomas Reetsang Mogoeng, beloved son, in whom I am well pleased.

Receive this heavenly epistle with an attitude of gratitude.

In former times, I communicated with your ancestors through nightmares, ominous signs and bad omens.

More recently, I increasingly rely on the prophets who roam the spiritual realms of the social and broadcast media platforms. Some among these get so carried away, I am tempted to come and carry them away one by one.

They indulge in rituals that I would

never associate with any of my three holy names – petrol sipping, snake tasting and grazing on the grass.

Author



Tinyiko Maluleke