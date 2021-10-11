Fresh from Digital Vibes scandal, Mkhize resurfaces on front lines of ANC election campaign

Johannesburg- Fresh from a bruising Digital Vibes storm, former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has emerged as one of the key players in the ANC’s election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal in the run-up to local elections on November 1.

Mkhize, one of the senior and most powerful politicians within the ranks of the governing party, was dealt a heavy political blow after a special investigating unit (SIU) report implicated him in the R150-million saga involving Digital Vibes, a communication company owned by his close associates.

In the aftermath of the explosive report, Mkhize was forced to fall on his sword and resign as health minister.

It was widely believed that the scandal would end his political career.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Sandile Motha