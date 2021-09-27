Free State premier moves against top Ace ally

Johannesburg- Free State premier Sisi Ntombela has moved to put on ice one of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s key allies, Sam Mashinini.

Ntombela suspended Mashinini as the MEC of police, roads, and transport pending an investigation into the lack of progress into the construction of roads, including the one between Reitz to Tweeling, Cornelia to Villers, and Orangeville to Deneysville, among others.

“The office of the premier has appointed consultants to do an investigation into the issue of lack of progress with the work on five roads. In order to facilitate the progress with and the integrity of this investigation, I deem it appropriate that it should take place in an environment which is devoid of any pressure from any side,” Ntombela said in a letter to Mashinini.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



George Matlala