Forensic report lifts lid on council’s malfeasance, lack of accountability

By Sunday World
The controversial Lesseyton sports field in the Enoch Mgijima local municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Johannesburg- A forensic report that was commissioned during the process of establishing Enoch Mgijima local municipality in 2016 has lifted the lid on the culture of multiple malfeasances, which has characterised the embattled municipality.

Following the 2016 local government elections, Enoch Mgijima municipality was established through the amalgamation of three tiny municipalities, including Lukhanji, which consisted of the town of Komani; Tsolwana, which consisted of Takarstad; and Nkwanca, which consisted of the town of Molteno.

The municipality has been at the centre of controversy since its officials unashamedly unveiled a piece of ground with few scaffolding grandstands, and claimed it to be a stadium worth R15-million in a place called Lesseyton, a small area inhabited by a poor community, where there is no proper running water, sewage system and electricity.

