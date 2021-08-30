Family’s graves stand in the way of R200m shopping complex

Johannesburg – The construction of the R200-million shopping complex in Marite, Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, is still on hold as one of the families on the construction site continues to refuse to remove their graves.

The problem started about nine years ago when the authorities approved the construction of the shopping centre.

Since then, the Manzini family has been refusing to relocate their graves while other families agreed to do so. Authorities have tried every trick in the book to compel the family to cooperate but to no avail.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Masoka Dube