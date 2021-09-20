Factionalism and thuggery is an epidemic in the ANC – Motlanthe

Johannesburg – Former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has warned against “thuggish” behaviour and “gangsterism” in the ANC as he lashed out at some cabinet ministers and their deputies in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration for promoting divisions in the party when carrying out their organisational and government duties.

In a hard-hitting report presented to the party’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday, Motlanthe, who is the organisation’s electoral committee chairperson, said the governing party’s selection of candidates for the local government elections was characterised by factional battles between those aligned to Ramaphosa and the so-called RET Forces (radical economic transformation forces).

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is the face of the RET.

Author



George Matlala