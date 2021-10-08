Durban Gen’s Nelisiwe Sibiya wins Sebenza Women Award

Johannesburg- She is aiming for the stars as she climbs up the entertainment industry ladder.

Nelisiwe Sibiya popularly known for her role on Durban Gen as Dr Mbali Mthethwa has been awarded with a Sebenza Women Award that only honours women from different industries.

Nominated with women who have been in the acting industry for years, with the likes of Phindile Gwala from Imbewu, Nompilo Maphumulo from Uzalo and Nozuko Ncayiyane from Diepcity, Sibiya said this was an honour because it showed that she is doing something right.

Coceka Magubeni