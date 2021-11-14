De Klerk consolidated white power

Johannesburg- Unfortunately for black people, FW de Klerk’s post ’94 legacy represents white triumphalism and continued black marginalisation from the socio-economic mainstream of South Africa.

White triumphalism because democracy has been a boom for them, and black marginalisation because nothing changed for them other than the right to vote.

De Klerk did not steer the erstwhile National Party into the establishment of democracy in South Africa. Rather, De Klerk led the redefinition of the struggle for access to resources in the country.

He led the process of taking the struggle against apartheid away from the bush, armed struggle, international sanctions and domestic activism, where blacks had an advantage into a liberal parliament and judicial chambers where whites have an unfettered advantage.

Author



Dumisani Tembe