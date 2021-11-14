VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
De Klerk consolidated white power

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA  25 August 2010: Former South African president and winner of the 1993 Nobel peace prize, FW de Klerk, at the offices of the FW de Klerk foundation in Plattekloof, Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jaco Marais)

Johannesburg- Unfortunately for black people, FW de Klerk’s post ’94 legacy represents white triumphalism and continued black marginalisation from the socio-economic mainstream of South Africa.

White triumphalism because democracy has been a boom for them, and black marginalisation because nothing changed for them other than the right to vote.

De Klerk did not steer the erstwhile National Party into the establishment of democracy in South Africa. Rather, De Klerk led the redefinition of the struggle for access to resources in the country.

He led the process of taking the struggle against apartheid away from the bush, armed struggle, international sanctions and domestic activism, where blacks had an advantage into a liberal parliament and judicial chambers where whites have an unfettered advantage.

