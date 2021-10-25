Could Ayanda Dlodlo be headed to World Bank in Washington?

Johannesburg – Speculation is rife that Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo will be seconded to a position at the World Bank in the US capital, Washington.

This follows a tweet last week containing a picture of Dlodlo and National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane outside the country’s embassy in Washington with ambassador Nomaindia Mfeketo and other embassy staff members.

The tweet read: “Update, Minister of Public Service and Administration, @MinAyandaDlodlo and @Treasury RSA Director-General @MogajaneD made a stop by the embassy to brief the staff about their attendance to the World Bank Annual meetings.”

The post has since raised questions why a minister of public service and administration formed part of a briefing of staff of an embassy instead of treasury officials or officials in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Dlodlo’s possible departure has raised questions over who will replace her in the event she leaves for Washington, hardly two months after President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



George Matlala