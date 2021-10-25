VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
ANC’s hold on Buffalo City Metro weakened by ructions within party

By Thomas Lethoba
Duncan Village informal remain densely populated despite government efforts to place some of its citizens in decanting sites in order to redevelop the area. PICTURE: Johnnie Isaac

Johannesburg – The ANC is facing an uphill battle and has its work cut out if it wants to retain the key Buffalo City Metro (BCM) in the upcoming elections, with the party’s internal divisions having bred a rebellion that threatens to unseat it.

At least 31 ANC members in this metro are heading to these polls as independent candidates due to the fallout in the party over the candidate lists.

At ward 20 in Mdantsane, about four ANC members are contesting the ward as independent candidates against the party candidate and those from opposition parties.

