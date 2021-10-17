An alternative guide to voting

Johannesburg – I wouldn’t blame anyone for feeling disorientated by the explosion of election manifestos and political innuendo.

More than 200 registered political parties have unleashed an army of no less than 65 000 candidate councillors on us. Everywhere we go, we are besieged by posters and imposters bearing tall and sometimes crude promises.

The rapid and furious deployment of an insane amount of promises appears to be the unspoken campaign strategy of the 2021 local government elections.

Author



Tinyiko Maluleke