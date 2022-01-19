A year can be a matter of life and death for the poor

Johannesburg – The Department of Basic Education has set next year as the deadline for the eradication of pit latrines at schools.

Two years does not seem like a long time, especially if you have been waiting for 27 years for this basic human right. But two years – even a single year – in education is a very long time.

It can determine whether a child stays in school or misses it for several days each month if it is a girl or woman teacher.

It can also determine whether a child drops out completely.

It can also be a matter of life and death, as we have experienced with five-year-old Michael Komape, who died in 2014 at Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo, after falling into a pit latrine.

