“We must scrap Life Orientation and replace it with a fully examinable subject”- Maimane

Johannesburg- South African politician and leader of the opposing political party ONE South Africa movement, Mmusi Maimane, is adamant on his stand with the education system of the country.

This comes after, Maimane took to Twitter to share that the current minimum matric pass rate is hurting the future of the country and that of the learners.

“We must scrap Life Orientation and replace it with a fully examinable and robust academic subject. The subject I propose is Critical Thinking and General Knowledge. It will cover, conceptual analysis, systems thinking, design thinking, moral philosophy, and logic,” Maimane wrote on Twitter.

He further said that he challenges the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga to increase the minimum pass rate from 30% to 50% and increase teachers’ remuneration.

“We need to announce the matric pass rate based on a 50% pass mark. We must end the 30% pass mark. We do not pay our teachers enough,” he added.

That ministry of education lacks serious intent to educate this nation for the needs of the present market place and the future of work. Angie has been in that office since 2009 and the lack of vision and strategy for excellence is really showing. We are not getting value. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 11, 2022

I make no apologies for being passionate about the education of our youth. Our youth are so brilliant and talented. They are failed by a system that aims for the toilet rather than the sky. We spend way too much on education and we do not get value for our money. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 10, 2022

Enough is enough. We deserve a better education system. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 10, 2022

Sign the petition to end the 30% Pass Mark. https://t.co/BHWoK7fjZg — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 11, 2022

