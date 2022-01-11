REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Education

“We must scrap Life Orientation and replace it with a fully examinable subject”- Maimane

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- South African politician and leader of the opposing political party ONE South Africa movement, Mmusi Maimane, is adamant on his stand with the education system of the country.

This comes after, Maimane took to Twitter to share that the current minimum matric pass rate is hurting the future of the country and that of the learners.

“We must scrap Life Orientation and replace it with a fully examinable and robust academic subject. The subject I propose is Critical Thinking and General Knowledge. It will cover, conceptual analysis, systems thinking, design thinking, moral philosophy, and logic,” Maimane wrote on Twitter.

He further said that he challenges the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga to increase the minimum pass rate from 30% to 50% and increase teachers’ remuneration.

“We need to announce the matric pass rate based on a 50% pass mark. We must end the 30% pass mark. We do not pay our teachers enough,” he added.

