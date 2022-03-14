E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Education

University of Zululand suspends academic activity

By Coceka Magubeni
University of Zululand in Northern KZN has been named as one of the institutions that spent less resources on research and development. / Zululand Observer

The University of Zululand’s KwaDlangezwa campus yesterday suspended academic activity following protests by students who threatened to burn down the institution.

The shutdown has since forced hundreds of students to pack up and leave.

The violent protest was triggered allegedly by a lack of university security for students who live off-campus, with the protesting group citing an increase in rape cases, murder and gangsterism in recent weeks.

 

University management said in a statement that it had decided to suspend academic activity to protect the lives of other students, its staff, and the university’s property.

It said: “The management has decided to suspend teaching and learning on the university campus with immediate effect. Management cannot sit idle while individuals purporting to be students commit criminal acts of thuggery, damage to property, theft, and threat to human life.

“Students will be informed in due course of what measures will be implemented to safeguard the academic programme.”

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes