University of Johannesburg leads the pack in accounting education 

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) is proud to have the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) reaffirm the institution as the leader of accounting education in the country.

The results by Saica, released on Friday, also confirmed that UJ leads in the transformation narrative in chartered accountancy.

Accountancy head of department, professor Ben Marx, congratulated the 177 students who passed the initial test of competence (ITC), saying the ITC is the first of two professional examinations that candidate chartered accountants are required to pass in order to register with Saica as a chartered accountant.

“We are extremely proud of the performance of our students in the January ITC examination, which is a testimony to the resilience of our students and staff during the very challenging past two years under Covid-19,” Marx said on Tuesday.

Saica said student Inge Marx was one of the top achievers. Inge passed with honours, attaining more than 75% in the examination.

“Another highlight is the fact that our 17 academic trainees achieved a 100% pass rate. UJ celebrates our first-time African pass rate being 27% higher than the national average.”

The professor added that the university is proud of its partnership with the University of Namibia.

“As many as 100% of the University of Namibia students who enrolled for the UJ CTA in 2021, passed the ITC,” said Marx.

UJ also said in the statement that the university was proud to be the pioneer institution accredited by Saica to introduce a compulsory subject in 4th Industrial Revolution in Accounting. This compulsory subject is offered to all third-year B Acc (CA-stream) and B Com Acc students.

