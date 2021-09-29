Univeristy of Limpopo’s vaccine site relieves neighbouring hospital

Johannesburg – The University of Limpopo has issued a report that its vaccination point has relieved the neighbouring Mankweng Hospital of long queues as they administered 12 006 vaccine doses after only two months of opening its doors.

The vaccination centre is part of the Limpopo Department of Health’s attempt to increase access to both the Johnson and Johnson and the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines in order to achieve provincial herd immunity by the end of October.

Director for Health and Wellness Centre Norman Letebele said however that more can be done if people had not been hesitant.

“I am overjoyed because this is a watershed moment for us. I wish we could have accomplished more. We are the community’s preferred client services provider because we are really good at what we do. We are driven by the Batho Pele Principles,” said Letebele.

He added that those hesitant to vaccinate should understand that the purpose of doing it is to protect people, not to harm them.

“Let us choose vaccination so that we can quickly achieve population immunity and return to our normal lives without masks and all the restrictions,” he concluded.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom