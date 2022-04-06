E-edition
Education

Unisa explains need for proof of employment for admission

By Nompilo Zulu
Teaching. /Pexels

Unisa has responded to aggrieved students’ complaints regarding the university’s Undergraduate Diploma of Grade R Teaching admission requirements that demand a proof of employment.

This after numerous online petitions against the university. In response, the university said the students who enrolled and are currently studying are required to submit a proof of employment in grade R.

Unisa’s Undergraduate Diploma in Grade R Teaching webpage indicates that a national senior certificate or Level 4 national certificate (vocational) with a diploma entry endorsement, or equivalent, or a Diploma in Early Development should be presented for admission.

The webpage further states: “In addition, proof of employment in grade R is required as per the Department of Basic Education requirement of the qualification. The qualification will only be offered until 2027 and the last year for intake will be 2025.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the university said: “The purpose of the qualification is to improve the status of the practitioners that are already employed in grade R and allow them to access and gain credit toward the Bachelor of Education Foundation Phase Teaching since this is the minimum requirement for grade R teachers.

“In terms of paragraph 14.4 of the DHET [Department of Higher Education and Training] policy, all new entrants intending to become foundation phase teachers [qualified to teach from grades R to 3] should register for the Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching, rather than for the Diploma in Grade R Teaching, if they meet the requirements for entry into the Bachelor of Education programme.”

The university added: “DHET policy further stipulates that the qualification for grade R teaching is treated separately from teaching qualifications for Initial Teacher Education and Continuing Professional Development, as it has a specialised purpose and its focus is on one specific grade in the foundation phase.

“The progression path from grade R teaching is into foundation phase teaching, for which the minimum qualification is a B Ed in FP [foundation phase] Teaching. Since the qualification has a specific purpose, it will only be offered for five years at Unisa, with the last intake of students in 2025.”

The university further reiterated the significance of submitting a proof of employment in grade R for admissions, saying this is because the qualification provides the needs of grade R practitioners who are currently in the field.

“This enables those who complete the Diploma in Grade R Teaching to have a good chance of employment in the public school sector,” it said.

