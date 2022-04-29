UJ’s professor Marwala elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences

University of Johannesburg (UJ) vice-chancellor and principal, professor Tshilidzi Marwala, is flying the university’s and South Africa’s flags high after he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as its new international honorary member.

Nancy Andrews, chair of the academy’s board of directors, said the honour signified the high regard in which Marwala was held by the leaders in his field. “Our warmest congratulations on your [Marwala] election” said Andrews.

Marwala said he was grateful to have been named as the international honorary member of the academy.

Marwala explained: “I dedicate this election to the entire UJ community for their support. The academy’s dual mission continues to this day. Membership is an honour, and also an opportunity to shape ideas and influence policy in areas as diverse as the arts, democracy, education, global affairs, and science.”

