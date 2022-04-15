UCT “Genius” Kialan Pillay heads to Oxford

University of Cape Town’s (UCT) youngest first-class computer science and mathematical statistics student, who graduated with his Bachelor’s at 19 – will now go to Oxford University to complete his academic journey.

Pillay, born in KZN, was described as a genius because of his exceptional intellectual ability and he has a photographic memory preventing him from having to sit for hours on end studying.

But he is adamant that regardless of his capabilities, he still puts in the work to achieve the impossible.

He matriculated at 15, was the top matriculant in KwaZulu-Natal, and completed undergraduate and honours studies at UCT (cum laude) by 20.

The student said he was spoilt for choice as he received invitations to pursue a master’s in computer science degree at Imperial College London and Oxford and Cambridge universities.

“I’ve always had a special affinity for both Oxford and Cambridge. The Oxbridge system is unique and not replicated in the United States or other countries. And through our colonial vestiges, the South African university system tracks its UK counterpart quite closely. I thoroughly enjoyed my tenure at UCT, principally because of the culture, and I felt that I would have a similar, enriching experience in the UK – more so than in another country.

“While Cambridge and Imperial are both world-class institutions with excellent programmes, I felt that the Oxford curriculum, with a strong emphasis on balancing theory and practice, is best suited to my learning style, interests and research in artificial intelligence. I’d like to also express my gratitude to the Skye Foundation for awarding me a scholarship to support my studies,” he told UCT news.

Having lost his father during the pandemic, he also said that because his dad had lived lived in England for some years, and spoke of returning for his retirement, Pillay feels that he is now continuing his father’s journey.

He said he will continue his research into Artificial Intelligence.

