UCT council approves vaccination of staff and students

Johannesburg- The University of Cape Town has taken its stand on the vaccination drive going on in South African universities.

Today the university released a statement that says the institution’s council has approved in principle, a proposal that all staff and students provide proof of vaccination from January 2022.

According to the statement, the council had a thorough discussion about the matter over the weekend and took into consideration the diverse views about vaccination.

“Council resolved that the university executive should proceed to establish and appropriately constituted panel, whose task would be to develop the operational details required to implement the campus access dispensation, including the principles and guidelines for exemption from requirement to provide proof of vaccination,” says the statement.

“UCT staff and students were also invited to complete a survey on the matter and the majority of them supported a mandatory vaccination policy for UCT,” the statement adds.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni