Studying is not only for the young, 48-year-old UCT graduate mom says

Johannesburg – A 48-year-old mother of two described her graduation from the University of Cape Town as her good-luck charm.

Alison Geduld from Cape Town said since receiving her results earlier this year, she had moved from a mundane job at a wine export company to now being a business analyst at a company she’s always dreamed about.

Geduld said it would not have been possible if it were not for daughters – Savannah and Dakota – motivating her to further her studies.

Geduld, who graduated with a postgraduate diploma in management practice two weeks ago, just days before her eldest daughter, 23-year-old Savannah also graduating from UCT with a BA in theatre and performance.

It was a special moment for the mother and daughter graduating just days apart. Her youngest daughter, Dakota, is in her final year of studying for bachelor of social science.

Describing how she got her dream job, Geduld said: “I saw the job ad and doubted they would even consider my application. I just clicked on the link and somehow thought, this was never going to happen. But I also knew what they were looking for is everything I learnt in the course,” she said. She got the job.

“There are so many other mothers who can still achieve their dreams. Education is not only for the young,” she said.

“My girls reminded me that I promised I would study when they start university. Savannah’s first year came and went and then Dakota started.

“I couldn’t be a hypocrite and tell them I didn’t have the enthusiasm or the time.” Geduld now plans to study an executive MBA at UCT.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom