Education

Study guide drive to improve township high schools

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- One of the many things that contribute to the poor quality of education in the townships is the lack of resources.

This was identified by an Alexandra born accounting graduate, Pholoso Masinamela (32) who works for an insurance broker.

In an interview with Sunday World, Masinamela revealed that her foundation, Pholoso M Foundation has an aim of making school kids from disadvantaged backgrounds work hard and change them.

“I recently went to donate Mathematics study guide textbooks to matriculants at Realogile High School in Alexandra. This is the same school that I matriculated from, so basically my message to them was that they see themselves in me. The teachers at that school taught me as well, so there is nothing I can do and they cannot,” she said.

The 32-year-old who is currently busy with her advanced Diploma in Accounting said the atmosphere at school changed, especially because of the beneficiaries.

“The kids were excited, and I wasn’t because my partners did this late but at least the learners will have enough of the study guides in their preparations for the final exam. These study guides are definitely an investment for the matriculants of next year, they will come in handy,” she added.

She further said that she and her two other directors in the foundation plan on adding other subjects like, Life Sciences, Accounting and Physical Sciences.

“I know how it feels like to go to school and only the teacher has a textbook, this is us giving back and having a positive influence as young, black professionals,” she concluded.

