Education

Student Sibongile Mani – Guilty for stealing NSFAS money

By Sunday World
Sibongile Mani found guilty of theft.

 

Johannesburg- The infamous student, who had 14 million accidentally put into her account by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has been found guilty of theft.

Sibongile Mani, a student at Walter Sisulu University, appeared at the East London Regional Court Magistrate Twanette Olivier today (Monday).

Meant to only receive R1 400 from the fund, a technical glitch was reported to have been the reason for the error for the large amount of money transferred, of which she spent R818 000.

She was arrested by the Hawks in 2018.

Magistrate Twanette Olivier found that Mani was aware of her actions and continued to spend lavishly.

It is believed that Mani spent the money on appliances, weaves, gifts, toys, alcohol and cigarettes amongst other things.

Sentencing will take place on March 8, 2022.

