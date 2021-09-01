Register to rewrite your matric supplementary exams

Johannesburg – Candidates who registered to write this year’s matric May/June supplementary examinations but either missed, failed a subject, or want to improve their marks, have another chance to improve their results.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates can now sign up to write in November 2021.

Registration opened on 24 August and interested individuals are encouraged to register at their nearest District Office before the closing date, 7 September 2021.

“This is only for those who wrote the NSC June 2021 examinations,” the department stressed.

The May/June examination is a special examination offered to adult candidates that have not attained a matric qualification and those that wrote the previous November exams but may not have met the requirements for a pass or passed but wish to improve their results.

Meanwhile, those who wrote the Senior Certificate (SC) June 2021 exams can only register for the June 2022 SC assessments.

Registration opens in October and the exact dates will be communicated in due course, the department said.

Last week, the DBE released the results for the “second chance” exam, for which 239 024 NSC and SC candidates had enrolled.

According to the department, a significant number of candidates attained a pass in the gateway subjects.

The total number of students who attained a pass in mathematics and physical sciences is 11 557 and 8 258, respectively.

The results are available at the District Office or at the centre where the examination was written.

– SAnews.gov.za

For the latest eduction news, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World