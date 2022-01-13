REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Education

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka appointed as UJ’s chancellor

By Coceka Magubeni
UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Johannesburg- Former Deputy President, South African politician and former United Nations official, who served as the Executive Director of UN Women with the rank of Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has been appointed as the chancellor at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

According to reports, Mlambo-Ngcuka’s 5-year term of office will commence on the 22 of October 2022 and end on 30 September 2027.

The former deputy president will be filling the shoes of Prof Njabulo Ndebele, whose term comes to an end on the 30th of September.

See Mlambo-Ngcuka’s response on her appointment below:

 

