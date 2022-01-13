Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka appointed as UJ’s chancellor

Johannesburg- Former Deputy President, South African politician and former United Nations official, who served as the Executive Director of UN Women with the rank of Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has been appointed as the chancellor at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

According to reports, Mlambo-Ngcuka’s 5-year term of office will commence on the 22 of October 2022 and end on 30 September 2027.

The former deputy president will be filling the shoes of Prof Njabulo Ndebele, whose term comes to an end on the 30th of September.

See Mlambo-Ngcuka’s response on her appointment below:

Thank for the opportunity to be the chancellor of the University of Johanneburg. Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world. Nelson Mandela https://t.co/QohQIjAATD — Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (@phumlambongcuka) January 10, 2022

Congratulations to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka who has been appointed the Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg. Great and worthy choice! Wishing her a great tenure! @go2uj @phumlambongcuka — ProfTinyiko Maluleke (@ProfTinyiko) January 10, 2022

Only two women being Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka & Naledi Pandor are fit to be a president, others including Lindiwe Sisulu shouldn’t even be considered or think of, they deserve to be just ANC members — Oageng Mogoje (@waga4me) January 13, 2022

